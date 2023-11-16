St. John’s Prep Students Help Provide Thanksgiving Meals

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- Students at a local school raised over $2,100 to help central Minnesota residents in need during their annual holiday food drive. The numbers are in from the 20th annual St. John's Prep Thanksgiving Food Drive.

Sixth through twelfth graders collected more than 50 boxes of non-perishable Thanksgiving staples including canned vegetables, boxes of stuffing, cans of broth and cream of mushroom soup, bottles of fruit juice, and over $2100 for the St. Joseph Community Food Shelf.

The monetary donations will be used to buy perishable items to round out the meals including buns, turkeys, and pies. All in all, the food drive will help provide more than 30 holiday meals to people and families living in the St. Joseph area.

St. Joseph Community Food Shelf St. Joseph Community Food Shelf loading...

