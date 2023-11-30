Stearns Electric Awards Over $74,000 to 62 Local Organizations
MELROSE (WJON News) -- A central Minnesota business has awarded funding to 62 area organizations and non-profits.
This week, Stearns Electric handed out more than $74,000 raised during their annual Operation Round Up campaign. Each month, Stearns Electric customers have the opportunity to round up their electric bills to the nearest dollar to contribute to the funding program.
Some of this year’s recipients include Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud, St. Cloud Area Special Olympics, Stearns History Museum, and United Way of Central Minnesota. Each organization received between $300 and $2000 in funding.
Operation Round Up began in 1993 and has awarded more than $3 million to nearly 5,500 organizations over the last 30 years.
Stearns Electric Operation Round Up 2023 Recipients:
Advocates for Health – Cardiac ReStart
Albany Food Shelf
Albany High School Supermileage Team
Albany Southsiders 4H Club
Albany-Avon Soccer Club
Atonement Lutheran Church
Avon Area Gift Giving Program
Avon CAPS
Avon Food Shelf, Inc.
BBE Area Food Shelf
Big Birch Lake Association
Catholic Charities Emergency Services
Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud
Chain of Lakes Fire and Rescue District
Christmas Care Drive
Church of St. Joseph and St. Michael Quilters
Clearwater-Clear Lake Food Shelf
Community Connection Sauk Centre
ConnectAbility of MN
Eden Valley Food Shelf
Freeport Fire
Grace UMC Discretionary Fund
Hearts & Hands Food Shelf
Hike Learn Be, Inc.
Holdingford Area Food Shelf
Holdingford High School
Holdingford Lioness Club “Gifts for Joy” Program
Honor Quilts
ISD 743 – Sauk Centre Archery
Keller Family Community Foundation
Kimball Food Shelf, Inc.
Kinship of Morrison County
Knights of Columbus Kimball Council #11345
Long Prairie Food Shelf
Marines Toys for Tots
Melrose Area Community Education
Melrose Area Food Shelf
Melrose Area Historical Society
Melrose Area Women of Today
Melrose Youth Basketball
Mensinger Pillow Project
Morrison County Food Shelf
Morrison County Holiday Gift Giving Program
Morrison County United Way
Mother of Mercy Foundation
Osakis Women’s Association
Outreach Food Shelf
Paynesville Community Service Center
Project Give-a-Gift
Rocori Area Food Shelf
Salvation Army Christmas Toy Program
Santa’s Helpers
Sartell High School Bowling Team
St. Cloud Area Special Olympics
St. Joseph Community Food Shelf
St. Stephen Alano Society
Star Lake Wilderness Camp
Stearns History Museum
The Salvation Army
United Way of Central Minnesota – Partner for Student Success
VFW Granite Post 428 Auxiliary
Whitney Support Group for Dementia Caregivers and Partners