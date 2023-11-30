Stearns Electric Awards Over $74,000 to 62 Local Organizations

MELROSE (WJON News) -- A central Minnesota business has awarded funding to 62 area organizations and non-profits.

This week, Stearns Electric handed out more than $74,000 raised during their annual Operation Round Up campaign. Each month, Stearns Electric customers have the opportunity to round up their electric bills to the nearest dollar to contribute to the funding program.

Some of this year’s recipients include Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud, St. Cloud Area Special Olympics, Stearns History Museum, and United Way of Central Minnesota. Each organization received between $300 and $2000 in funding.

Operation Round Up began in 1993 and has awarded more than $3 million to nearly 5,500 organizations over the last 30 years.

Stearns Electric Operation Round Up 2023 Recipients:

Advocates for Health – Cardiac ReStart

Albany Food Shelf

Albany High School Supermileage Team

Albany Southsiders 4H Club

Albany-Avon Soccer Club

Atonement Lutheran Church

Avon Area Gift Giving Program

Avon CAPS

Avon Food Shelf, Inc.

BBE Area Food Shelf

Big Birch Lake Association

Catholic Charities Emergency Services

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud

Chain of Lakes Fire and Rescue District

Christmas Care Drive

Church of St. Joseph and St. Michael Quilters

Clearwater-Clear Lake Food Shelf

Community Connection Sauk Centre

ConnectAbility of MN

Eden Valley Food Shelf

Freeport Fire

Grace UMC Discretionary Fund

Hearts & Hands Food Shelf

Hike Learn Be, Inc.

Holdingford Area Food Shelf

Holdingford High School

Holdingford Lioness Club “Gifts for Joy” Program

Honor Quilts

ISD 743 – Sauk Centre Archery

Keller Family Community Foundation

Kimball Food Shelf, Inc.

Kinship of Morrison County

Knights of Columbus Kimball Council #11345

Long Prairie Food Shelf

Marines Toys for Tots

Melrose Area Community Education

Melrose Area Food Shelf

Melrose Area Historical Society

Melrose Area Women of Today

Melrose Youth Basketball

Mensinger Pillow Project

Morrison County Food Shelf

Morrison County Holiday Gift Giving Program

Morrison County United Way

Mother of Mercy Foundation

Osakis Women’s Association

Outreach Food Shelf

Paynesville Community Service Center

Project Give-a-Gift

Rocori Area Food Shelf

Salvation Army Christmas Toy Program

Santa’s Helpers

Sartell High School Bowling Team

St. Cloud Area Special Olympics

St. Joseph Community Food Shelf

St. Stephen Alano Society

Star Lake Wilderness Camp

Stearns History Museum

The Salvation Army

United Way of Central Minnesota – Partner for Student Success

VFW Granite Post 428 Auxiliary

Whitney Support Group for Dementia Caregivers and Partners

