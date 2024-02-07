Be Aware of Speed Enforcement on St. Joe Detour

The construction on the County Road 75 bridge over the Sauk River between Waite Park/St. Cloud and St. Joseph is pushing traffic south onto Stearns County Roads 138 and 121. County Road 121 crosses the Sauk River near Kennedy Community School as traffic enters St. Joseph. Speed limits in that area go from 55 to 40 to 30. St. Joe Mayor Rick Schultz says this stretch of road has become "tremendously busy". He says the Stearns County Sheriff's department has had a presence most days along the detour and St. Joe Police are also patrolling that area on a regular basis.

Schultz explains he hasn't seen a large amount of speeders on this stretch entering St. Joseph from the south but feels law enforcement is playing a role in keeping speeders in check.

The area of St. Joseph along County Road 121 is seeing continued growth with both single family and multi-family home development. Schultz explains the city met with the developer in that area who plans to built 40 homes over the next 4 years. The locations for these new homes will be near Kennedy Community School and Country Manor. Schultz says INH properties is putting the finishing touches on a 100 unit apartment complex and the property management is looking for interested residents who'd like to move in.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Mayor Rick Schultz it is available below.