Students at St. John’s Prep Start Classes on Wednesday

COLLEGEVILLE -- The students at St. John's Prep return to the classroom on Wednesday. This is the 165th year of school at St. John's. They will have 280 students on campus from 28 Minnesota communities and 12 countries.

A convocation ceremony will be held at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Abbey Church.

St. John's Prep will begin the school year requiring all students, faculty, staff and visitors to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. They say they'll evaluate the mask requirement weekly based on the COVID transmission rate in Stearns County.

Unvaccinated students in close contact with someone who has COVID will be required to quarantine for 10 days. Fully vaccinated students in close contact with someone else who tests positive will not need to quarantine.

St. John's says according to a recent survey 93 percent of all age-eligible students, faculty, and staff are fully vaccinated.

