Summertime By George 2024 Band Lineup Announced

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The line-up of bands for the 13th annual Summertime By George concert series has been announced.

The Rotary Club of St. Cloud says their theme this year is "A Toast to Summer" and will feature eight concerts every Wednesday night, starting June 19th and wrapping up on August 14th. They will not have a concert on July 3rd.

Some of the headliners are crowd favorites Mason Dixon Line and The Fabulous Armadillos featuring Collective Unconscious. Other headliners are Pamela McNeil, Fred Savage & The Unbeatables, Shane Martin, Janelle Kendall and the Perfect Storm, and the 70's Magic Sunshine Band. Headliners perform from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Each evening's entertainment kicks off at 5:30 p.m. with opening bands like Pandemic, Sawyer's Dream, and Radio Nation.

A new feature this year for Summertime By George is that attendees ages 21 and older can now take their drinks anywhere inside the park. The city has approved the expansion of the two previous beer gardens, allowing event-goers to consume alcohol anywhere within the Lake George Park boundaries. A special beer called Shandy By George! is back this summer, along with other beers and wines. No alcohol bought outside the event may be brought into the park.

The Rotary Club of St. Cloud says the profits from liquor sales and other paid experiences during Summertime By George have become an economic engine for the club's programs including the COP House, Pathways 4 Youth, Preschool for Success, and projects in the Dominican Republic.

Summertime By George has attracted over 1.2 million people and has inspired similar summer events in other communities like Willmar, Excelsior, and Alexandria.

