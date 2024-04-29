Sartell Archery Team Has Success at National Event

The Sartell-St. Stephen archery team competed in the US Western National Tournament in Sandy, Utah over the weekend. The team finished 4th overall in both Bullseye and 3D. Head Coach Bob Brezinka says they had one archer finish 2nd in 3D, Maddox Tschumperlin, one finish 6th in 3D, Brynn Brezinka and two more were in the top 20 with one in Bullseye and the other in 3D. Scarlett Patterson finished 13th in Bullseye and Emmett Lahr was 17th in 3D.

Brezinka says:

We are very proud of our performance on a National Stage!

The Sartell-St. Stephen team is a part of Sartell Community Education but has also received support from the Sartell-St. Stephen School District. The team consists of 4th grade thru 12 grade students. Brezinka says this is just their 2nd year and he was pleased to have 50 kids come out for the team the first year. They had 18 kids participate at nationals.

Both Becker and Foley had teams who participate in this national event with archers finishing in the top 5.