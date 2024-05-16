Census Bureau Updates Minnesota Metropolitan Population Totals

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The U.S. Census Bureau has released the population totals for the country's metropolitan cities.

The St. Cloud metropolitan area grew to 202,577 in 2023, an increase of 826 people from the previous year.

The Duluth metropolitan area grew to 281,603 people, an increase of 1,275 year-over-year.

Rochester's metropolitan population is now 229,077, an increase of 943 people.

And, Mankato's metro population is 104,248, an increase of 302 people.

The Twin Cities metropolitan population increased by 20,354.

Two neighboring metropolitan areas grew by much bigger numbers with the Fargo area adding 4,047 and the Sioux Falls area adding 5,476.

The U.S. Census Bureau says the South continues to lead the way with the largest and fastest growth. But, many large cities in the northeast and the midwest grew in 2023, reversing earlier population declines.

