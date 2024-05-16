Census Bureau Updates Minnesota Metropolitan Population Totals

Census Bureau Updates Minnesota Metropolitan Population Totals

Photo: City of St. Cloud

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The U.S. Census Bureau has released the population totals for the country's metropolitan cities.

The St. Cloud metropolitan area grew to 202,577 in 2023, an increase of 826 people from the previous year.

The Duluth metropolitan area grew to 281,603 people, an increase of 1,275 year-over-year.

Rochester's metropolitan population is now 229,077, an increase of 943 people.

And, Mankato's metro population is 104,248, an increase of 302 people.

The Twin Cities metropolitan population increased by 20,354.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

Two neighboring metropolitan areas grew by much bigger numbers with the Fargo area adding 4,047 and the Sioux Falls area adding 5,476.

The U.S. Census Bureau says the South continues to lead the way with the largest and fastest growth.  But, many large cities in the northeast and the midwest grew in 2023, reversing earlier population declines.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: Major US city skylines in photos, then and now

Stacker consulted photo archives and the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat to see how 15 U.S. city skylines evolved in the past century.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON