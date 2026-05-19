Summer Events At Rivers Edge Bring Thousands To St. Cloud

Summer Events At Rivers Edge Bring Thousands To St. Cloud

River's Edge Convention Center/Visit Greater St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Big events are expected to bring thousands to the River's Edge Convention Center in downtown St. Cloud in June and July.

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Minnesota Quilters Show and Conference

The show is scheduled for Thursday, June 11th, through Saturday, June 13th
Attendance is expected to be about 6,000 people
For more information, please visit their website.

United Methodist Church of Minnesota

The show is scheduled for Tuesday, June 16th, through Thursday, June 18th
Attendance is expected to be about 1,000 people
For more information, please visit their website.

Handbell Musicians of America

The show is scheduled for Thursday, June 25th, and Friday, June 26th.
Attendance is expected to be about 1,500 people.
For more information, please visit their website.

Christian Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses

The show is scheduled to take place from Thursday, July 2nd, through Sunday, July 5th.
Attendance is expected to be about 5,000.
For more information, please visit their website.

Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota

Their annual Summer Benefit is scheduled for Thursday, July 20th, at 8:00 p.m.
Attendance is expected to be about 800 people.
For more information, please visit their website.

These larger events, combined with several other smaller events like weddings, are anticipated to bring in nearly 17,000 people to the River's Edge Convention Center over the two months.

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Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

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