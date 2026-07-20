PRIOR LAKE (WJON News) -- A classic holiday show will once again light up Minnesota this winter. Mannheim Steamroller will dazzle fans at the Mystic Lake Showroom in Shakopee with two big performances on December 12th.

Mannheim Steamroller last played Mystic Lake in 2024.

Mannheim Steamroller's Christmas by Chip Davis has been an American holiday tradition for over 35 years. Grammy Award winner Chip Davis created the show featuring Steamroller Christmas classics in their distinct sound. The performance includes 15 musicians playing over 20 instruments with an incredible light and multimedia display that captures the Christmas spirit.

The group also put on the holiday show in the Showroom in 2019 & 2022.

The show times are at 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. on December 12th, and tickets go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday at both the Mystic Lake Box Office and Ticketmaster.

Little River Band at the Ledge Amphitheater, 2026. The Little River Band came to the St. Cloud area for the third time in 2026 when they headlined the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park for their "Happy Anniversary" Tour. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Brantley Gilbert 2026 Brantley Gilbert opened the Ledge Amphitheater's season for the second year in a row with a May event. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt