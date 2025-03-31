Laugh The Night Way With “Loudermilk” Star At Mystic Lake
PRIOR LAKE (WJON News) -- A national comedian and actor known for his observational humor is coming to Minnesota for a night of laughter. Brian Regan is set to bring his legendary comedy to Mystic Lake Casino on September 27th.
Get our free mobile app
Regan has a flair for physical comedy and a talent for turning everyday moments into hilarious stories. He has appeared in all 30 episodes of Amazon's "Loudermilk" and is a regular on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
Regan made history with the first live broadcast of a stand-up special on Comedy Central with "Brian Regan Live From Radio City Music Hall." Tickets start at $39 and go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Stefan’s Dream Wins 5th Consecutive KVSC Trivia Title
- Sartell Police Chief Silgjord Is Now City’s Public Safety Director
- A Hauntingly Good Time Coming To St. Cloud This Weekend
- Children’s Theatre Star Brings Message Of Hope To New Production
- How Sweet It Is, WJON Show Celebrates One Year Anniversary
- 2024 Another Impactful Season For The Ledge Amphitheater
The Best Dairy-Free Items I've Found Around St. Cloud
Luxemburg, Minnesota in Pictures