Laugh The Night Way With “Loudermilk” Star At Mystic Lake

Bennett Raglin, Getty Images

PRIOR LAKE (WJON News) -- A national comedian and actor known for his observational humor is coming to Minnesota for a night of laughter. Brian Regan is set to bring his legendary comedy to Mystic Lake Casino on September 27th.

Regan has a flair for physical comedy and a talent for turning everyday moments into hilarious stories. He has appeared in all 30 episodes of Amazon's "Loudermilk" and is a regular on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

Regan made history with the first live broadcast of a stand-up special on Comedy Central with "Brian Regan Live From Radio City Music Hall." Tickets start at $39 and go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.

