Laugh The Night Way With “Loudermilk” Star At Mystic Lake

PRIOR LAKE (WJON News) -- A national comedian and actor known for his observational humor is coming to Minnesota for a night of laughter. Brian Regan is set to bring his legendary comedy to Mystic Lake Casino on September 27th.

Comedy Central's "Brian Regan: Live From Radio City Music Hall" Saturday, September 26, 2015 Bennett Raglin, Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

Regan has a flair for physical comedy and a talent for turning everyday moments into hilarious stories. He has appeared in all 30 episodes of Amazon's "Loudermilk" and is a regular on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

Comedy Central's "Brian Regan: Live From Radio City Music Hall" Saturday, September 26, 2015 Bennett Raglin, Getty Images loading...

Regan made history with the first live broadcast of a stand-up special on Comedy Central with "Brian Regan Live From Radio City Music Hall." Tickets start at $39 and go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.

Comedy Central's "Brian Regan: Live From Radio City Music Hall" Saturday, September 26, 2015 Bennett Raglin, Getty Images loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

The Best Dairy-Free Items I've Found Around St. Cloud

Luxemburg, Minnesota in Pictures