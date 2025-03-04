New Reggae Tour To Bring Two Legends To Minnesota

PRIOR LAKE (WJON News) -- Two Reggae legends will be coming to Minnesota this fall. Ziggy Marley and Burning Spear are bringing their "Do The Reggae" Tour to Mystic Lake Casino on October 9th.

Collectively the two artists have 10 Grammy Awards and helped to popularize Reggae music around the world. Marley is the son of reggae legend Bob Marley, has won an Emmy award, and released his first song at just 11 years old.

Burning Spear has been recording and performing his music for over six decades, and incorporates elements of jazz, funk and rock into his reggae roots. Tickets for the show will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.

