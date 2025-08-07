WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- The busy week at the Ledge Amphitheater continued on Wednesday night. The Cali-Reggae band Slightly Stoopid brought their "Step into the Sun" Summer tour to Waite Park with special guests Iration and Little Stranger. It was a laid back, festive atmosphere at the show for all three groups. Little Stranger took the stage first with a high energy set.

What kind of music does Little Stranger play?

They are a hip hop group with a reggae influence or flair, along the lines Canadian artist Snow from the 90s, or Sugar Ray meets UB40 type feel. They really had the earlier goers for the concert going with their up beat songs and horn section. Little Stranger told the crowd they had been "keeping it weird" for 10 years and were grateful for everyone coming out.

Little Stranger was followed by Iration with their smooth reggae rock mix and another fun horn section. The 7piece band whose member are all from Hawaii but formed in California blended their signature reggae, rock, pop sound into a lot of uplifting songs. They did a fun version of the Steve Miller Band's The Joker and mixed in some Angel of the Morning by Juice Newton as well. Littler Stranger joined Iration on stage for the Joke and another number to boot.

What did Slightly Stoopid do in their part of the show?

Slightly Stoopid got everyone up and waving their hands as soon as they took the stage. Many consider them a reggae band but they mixed reggae with punk rock, blues, and a little hip hop and you could see why the picked Littler Stranger and Iration to join them. All three groups complimented each other well. Slightly Stoopid had a lot of fun with the crowd and at one point took a camera from the Ledge Photographer to snap some photos of their rans. They even had a scented smoke machine adding an extra touch of flair to the show. The group jammed the night away to the delight of all in attendance.

There are still too big shows at the Ledge this week. KC and the Sunshine Band with the Village People are in Waite Park with the "Doin' It" tour on Thursday. There is more 70s disco funk on Sunday with Earth, Wind and Fire too. Check out the Gallery of photos from the show below.

