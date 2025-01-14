All Aboard For Mystic Lake To See Soul Legends Farewell

PRIOR LAKE (WJON News) -- It's all aboard the Love Train this spring for a Soul Legends farewell tour. The O'Jays are bringing their final tour, "Last Stop on the Love Train" to Mystic Lake Casino on April 5th.

First night of the Bermuda Music Festival Amy Sussman, Getty Images loading...

The O'Jays formed in Ohio in 1958 and found success in the 60s and 70s with a number of hits like "Lonely Drifter," "Love Train," and "For the Love of Money." The group was inducted into both the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 2005, and into the Official R&B Music Hall of Fame in 2013.

Get our free mobile app

The O'Jays Michael Ochs Archives, Getty Images loading...

Their songs "Love Train" and "For the Love of Money" were put into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2006 and 2016 respectively. Tickets for the show go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday at mysticlake.com.

2016 State Farm Neighborhood Awards Hosted By Steve Harvey David Becker, Getty Images loading...

2009 BET Awards - Show Kevin Winter, Getty Images loading...

2016 State Farm Neighborhood Awards Hosted By Steve Harvey David Becker, Getty Images loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Beach Boys At The Ledge Amphitheater, 2024 The Beach Boys brought their Endless Summer Gold Tour to The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park in 2024 and brought John Stamos with them for the sold-out show. It was the 2nd time the group played at The Ledge. Check out these pictures of the concert.

Stray Cats At The Ledge Amphitheater, 2024 The Ledge continues to bring in fun/mainstream acts and on August 9, 2024, the Stray Cats strutted into town for their Summer Tour 24'. A new band called Midnight Cowgirl opened the show. Here are some pictures from the concert.