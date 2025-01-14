All Aboard For Mystic Lake To See Soul Legends Farewell
PRIOR LAKE (WJON News) -- It's all aboard the Love Train this spring for a Soul Legends farewell tour. The O'Jays are bringing their final tour, "Last Stop on the Love Train" to Mystic Lake Casino on April 5th.
The O'Jays formed in Ohio in 1958 and found success in the 60s and 70s with a number of hits like "Lonely Drifter," "Love Train," and "For the Love of Money." The group was inducted into both the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 2005, and into the Official R&B Music Hall of Fame in 2013.
Their songs "Love Train" and "For the Love of Money" were put into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2006 and 2016 respectively. Tickets for the show go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday at mysticlake.com.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
