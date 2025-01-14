All Aboard For Mystic Lake To See Soul Legends Farewell

All Aboard For Mystic Lake To See Soul Legends Farewell

Kevin Winter, Getty Images

PRIOR LAKE (WJON News) -- It's all aboard the Love Train this spring for a Soul Legends farewell tour. The O'Jays are bringing their final tour, "Last Stop on the Love Train" to Mystic Lake Casino on April 5th.

Amy Sussman, Getty Images
loading...

The O'Jays formed in Ohio in 1958 and found success in the 60s and 70s with a number of hits like "Lonely Drifter," "Love Train," and "For the Love of Money." The group was inducted into both the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 2005, and into the Official R&B Music Hall of Fame in 2013.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app
Michael Ochs Archives, Getty Images
loading...

Their songs "Love Train" and "For the Love of Money" were put into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2006 and 2016 respectively. Tickets for the show go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday at mysticlake.com.

David Becker, Getty Images
loading...
Kevin Winter, Getty Images
loading...
David Becker, Getty Images
loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Beach Boys At The Ledge Amphitheater, 2024

The Beach Boys brought their Endless Summer Gold Tour to The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park in 2024 and brought John Stamos with them for the sold-out show. It was the 2nd time the group played at The Ledge. Check out these pictures of the concert.

Stray Cats At The Ledge Amphitheater, 2024

The Ledge continues to bring in fun/mainstream acts and on August 9, 2024, the Stray Cats strutted into town for their Summer Tour 24'. A new band called Midnight Cowgirl opened the show. Here are some pictures from the concert.

Crowded House at The Ledge Amphitheater, 2024

The Australian 80s/90s pop band Crowded House brought their Gravity Stairs Tour to celebrate the release of their 8th studio album by the same name to Waite Park. Lead singer Neil Finn's son, Liam opened the show with his solo work and then joined the band later. The photo gallery below captures the fun of the night.
Filed Under: Love Train, Mystic Lake Casino, The O'Jays
Categories: Articles, From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON