Rock Tribute Band Bring 25th Anniversary Show To Minnesota
PRIOR LAKE (WJON News) -- A popular hard-rocking, tribute band is bringing its 25th Anniversary celebration to Minnesota this spring. The cover band Hairball will rock out at Mystic Lake Casino on March 29th.
Hairball is celebrating 25 years of bringing their eclectic show to fans around the country. The group pays homage to some of the biggest hair bands in the world like Van Halen, KISS, Motley Crue, Aerosmith, and more.
The band is always adding new characters, pyrotechnics, lights, sound, and surprises. The shows are a rocking experience people won't soon forget. Tickets to on sale on Friday at 10:00 a.m.
