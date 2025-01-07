Rock Tribute Band Bring 25th Anniversary Show To Minnesota

Rock Tribute Band Bring 25th Anniversary Show To Minnesota

Mike McGinnis, Getty Images

PRIOR LAKE (WJON News) -- A popular hard-rocking, tribute band is bringing its 25th Anniversary celebration to Minnesota this spring. The cover band Hairball will rock out at Mystic Lake Casino on March 29th.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app
Mike McGinnis, Getty Images
loading...
Mike McGinnis, Getty Images
loading...

Hairball is celebrating 25 years of bringing their eclectic show to fans around the country. The group pays homage to some of the biggest hair bands in the world like Van Halen, KISS, Motley Crue, Aerosmith, and more.

Mike McGinnis, Getty Images
loading...
Mike McGinnis, Getty Images
loading...

The band is always adding new characters, pyrotechnics, lights, sound, and surprises. The shows are a rocking experience people won't soon forget. Tickets to on sale on Friday at 10:00 a.m.

Mike McGinnis, Getty Images
loading...
Mike McGinnis, Getty Images
loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Cypress Hill at the Ledge Amphitheater, 2024

Cypress Hill was a late addition to the 2024 Ledge Amphitheater music lineup, but they didn't disappoint.

Stray Cats At The Ledge Amphitheater, 2024

The Ledge continues to bring in fun/mainstream acts and on August 9, 2024, the Stray Cats strutted into town for their Summer Tour 24'. A new band called Midnight Cowgirl opened the show. Here are some pictures from the concert.

St. Cloud Antique Auto Club's 2024 Car Show

The St. Cloud Antique Auto Club or Pantowners held its 49th Annual Car Show & Swap meet in 2024. The show had a wide array of classic cars on hand for people to check out.
Filed Under: Hairball, Mystic Lake Casino, Mystic Lake Showroom
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Music, Music News, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON