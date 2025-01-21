Minnesota What You Gonna Do When Bad Boys Star Comes For You?
PRIOR LAKE (WJON News) -- Be ready to hear some great stories and laugh the night away at Mystic Lake Casino in May. Movie and television star and comedian Martin Lawrence will take the stage in Prior Lake with his "Y'All Know What It Is" tour for two big shows on May 2nd and 3rd.
Lawrence launched his career at New York City's Improv Comedy Club in the mid-1980s. From there he appeared on Star Search in 1986 which led to a recurring role on the TV series What's Happening Now.
Lawrence has since starred in the Bad Boys movie series, Big Momma's House, and on his television show Martin. Tickets for the show go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.
