Minnesota What You Gonna Do When Bad Boys Star Comes For You?

PRIOR LAKE (WJON News) -- Be ready to hear some great stories and laugh the night away at Mystic Lake Casino in May. Movie and television star and comedian Martin Lawrence will take the stage in Prior Lake with his "Y'All Know What It Is" tour for two big shows on May 2nd and 3rd.

Martin Lawrence's Lit AF Tour Ethan Miller, Getty Images loading...

"BAD BOYS: RIDE OR DIE" European Premiere In Berlin Sebastian Reuter, Getty Images loading...

Lawrence launched his career at New York City's Improv Comedy Club in the mid-1980s. From there he appeared on Star Search in 1986 which led to a recurring role on the TV series What's Happening Now.

Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" Leon Bennett, Getty Images loading...

Bad Boys: Ride or Die - Photoshoot Hector Vivas, Getty Images loading...

Lawrence has since starred in the Bad Boys movie series, Big Momma's House, and on his television show Martin. Tickets for the show go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.

BET+ Hosts Celebration With The Cast And Crew Of "Martin: The Reunion" Emma McIntyre, Getty Images loading...

"Bad Boys For Life" Madrid Photocall Carlos Alvarez, Getty Images loading...

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Show Kevin Winter, Getty Images loading...

