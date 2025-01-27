Some Unique Kemistry Will Occur At Mystic Lake This Spring

Tasos Katopodis, Getty Images

PRIOR LAKE (WJON News) -- A multi-Grammy nominated R&B Star will take the stage at Mystic Lake Casino in the Spring. KEM will perform in Prior Lake on April 19th as part of his "A Night For Lovers" tour.

Mike Coppola, Getty Images
Mike Coppola, Getty Images
KEM overcame homelessness and addiction in Detroit to become an R&B star. He independently released his debut album "Kemistry" in 2002 which led to a deal with the iconic Motown Records.

Mike Coppola, Getty Images
Emma McIntyre, Getty Images
His later albums have earned him eight #1 chart singles, Platinum and Gold certifications, and numerous Grammy nominations. KEM will be joined on tour by Lalah Hathway. Tickets for the show go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.

Paul Morigi, Getty Images
Gallo Images, Getty Images
Ethan Miller, Getty Images
