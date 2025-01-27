Some Unique Kemistry Will Occur At Mystic Lake This Spring

PRIOR LAKE (WJON News) -- A multi-Grammy nominated R&B Star will take the stage at Mystic Lake Casino in the Spring. KEM will perform in Prior Lake on April 19th as part of his "A Night For Lovers" tour.

KEM In Concert - New York, New York Mike Coppola, Getty Images loading...

KEM In Concert - New York, New York Mike Coppola, Getty Images loading...

KEM overcame homelessness and addiction in Detroit to become an R&B star. He independently released his debut album "Kemistry" in 2002 which led to a deal with the iconic Motown Records.

Get our free mobile app

KEM In Concert - New York, New York Mike Coppola, Getty Images loading...

KEM Visits The SiriusXM Studio Emma McIntyre, Getty Images loading...

His later albums have earned him eight #1 chart singles, Platinum and Gold certifications, and numerous Grammy nominations. KEM will be joined on tour by Lalah Hathway. Tickets for the show go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.

BET Honors 2013: Show Paul Morigi, Getty Images loading...

Standard Bank Of Joy Jazz 2007 Gallo Images, Getty Images loading...

9th Annual Ford Hoodie Awards Hosted By Steve Harvey - Show Ethan Miller, Getty Images loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Beach Boys At The Ledge Amphitheater, 2024 The Beach Boys brought their Endless Summer Gold Tour to The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park in 2024 and brought John Stamos with them for the sold-out show. It was the 2nd time the group played at The Ledge. Check out these pictures of the concert.

Stray Cats At The Ledge Amphitheater, 2024 The Ledge continues to bring in fun/mainstream acts and on August 9, 2024, the Stray Cats strutted into town for their Summer Tour 24'. A new band called Midnight Cowgirl opened the show. Here are some pictures from the concert.