Laugh The Night Away With Candy Cane Lane Star

PRIOR LAKE (WJON News) -- A nationally renowned comedian and actor is bringing her latest tour to Minnesota. Anjelah Johnson-Reyes will bring the house down at Mystic Lake Casino with "The Family Reunion" Tour on November 7th.

Johnson-Reyes is one of the most successful comics today with specials on Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime and more. Her most recent special "Say I Won't" debuted on YouTube with over 7.1 million views.

Johnson-Reyes recently published her memoir "Who Do I Think I Am?: Stories of Chola Wishes and Caviar Dreams" and launched a comedy and mental health podcast, "Funjelah." Tickets for "The Family Reunion" Tour go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.

