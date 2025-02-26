Country Band Whiskey Myers First Act For Outdoor Concert Series
PRIOR LAKE (WJON News) -- A country music act known for their high-energy shows will kick off an outdoor concert series. Whiskey Myers will play the Mystic Amphitheater on June 13th as the first show in Mystic Lake Casinos' outdoor summer series.
Whiskey Myers' latest album, "Tornillo" features the hit song "John Wayne" and their self-titled album debuted at number one on both the Country and Americana/Folk sales charts. The band has sold over 2.3 million albums and has accumulated over 3.3 billion streams.
Their music has also been featured on the hit television shows Yellowstone and Seal Team. Whiskey Myers will be joined by Bayker Blankenship and Pony Bradshaw. Tickets go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.
