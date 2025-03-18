Are You Ready To Rock Down The Highway To Mystic Lake This Fall?

PRIOR LAKE (WJON News) -- A Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band is bringing its latest show to Minnesota. The Doobie Brothers will rock Mystic Lake Casino on September 7th with their "Walk This Road Tour."

The Doobie Brothers have been delivering mind-blowing, roots-based rock for over five decades and have some of rock's most recognized songs like "Black Water," Listen to the Music," and Jesus Is Just All Right." They will be joined on tour by The Coral Reefer Band. The Coral Reefer band began their journey as the band for Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Jimmy Buffet, performing with him for over 30 years.

When Buffet passed he left the request to "keep the party going" and The Coral Reefer Band has chosen to do just that. Tickets for the "Walk This Road Tour" go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.

