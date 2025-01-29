30th Anniversary Tour Of Iconic Dance Coming To Minnesota

PRIOR LAKE (WJON News) -- An iconic show is coming to Minnesota as part of its 30th Anniversary Tour. Riverdance 30: The New Generation will waltz across the stage at Mystic Lake Casino on May 18th.

Riverdance 30 is a reinvention of the original Riverdance that burst onto the world stage in 1995. Riverdance is a combination of Irish and international music and mesmerizing choreography.

Riverdance 30: The New Generation features new costumes, choreography, and state-of-the-art motion graphics. Tickets for the show go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.

