30th Anniversary Tour Of Iconic Dance Coming To Minnesota

PRIOR LAKE (WJON News) -- An iconic show is coming to Minnesota as part of its 30th Anniversary Tour. Riverdance 30: The New Generation will waltz across the stage at Mystic Lake Casino on May 18th.

Queen Elizabeth II's Historic Visit To Ireland - Day Three Pool, Getty Images loading...

Queen Elizabeth II's Historic Visit To Ireland - Day Three Pool, Getty Images loading...

Riverdance 30 is a reinvention of the original Riverdance that burst onto the world stage in 1995. Riverdance is a combination of Irish and international music and mesmerizing choreography.

Get our free mobile app

Queen Elizabeth II's Historic Visit To Ireland - Day Three Pool, Getty Images loading...

Queen Elizabeth II's Historic Visit To Ireland - Day Three Pool, Getty Images loading...

Riverdance 30: The New Generation features new costumes, choreography, and state-of-the-art motion graphics. Tickets for the show go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.

Riverdance Announce New 25th Anniversary Production - Photocall Joe Maher, Getty Images loading...

Queen Elizabeth II's Historic Visit To Ireland - Day Three Pool, Getty Images loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

15 Signs You Might Be a Minnesota Grandma

Take a Look at Upsala's New Lighthouse VRBO