30th Anniversary Tour Of Iconic Dance Coming To Minnesota
PRIOR LAKE (WJON News) -- An iconic show is coming to Minnesota as part of its 30th Anniversary Tour. Riverdance 30: The New Generation will waltz across the stage at Mystic Lake Casino on May 18th.
Riverdance 30 is a reinvention of the original Riverdance that burst onto the world stage in 1995. Riverdance is a combination of Irish and international music and mesmerizing choreography.
Get our free mobile app
Riverdance 30: The New Generation features new costumes, choreography, and state-of-the-art motion graphics. Tickets for the show go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Game Designer Inspired By Lunch Time Conversation At Convention
- Powder Ridge Makes List Of Top Minnesota Ski Destinations
- Rockville To Have Gas Station Again After Almost Two Years
- Meet Kimber, The Sartell Police Department’s K9 Calendar Girl
- Local Seamstress Is Hidden Gem For Sartell Dance Team
- One Of Country’s Top Bakeries Is Right Here In St. Joseph
15 Signs You Might Be a Minnesota Grandma
Take a Look at Upsala's New Lighthouse VRBO