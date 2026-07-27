ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Rockers will be taking over the stage at the Paramount Center for the Arts this Thursday.

"That Arena Rock Show" will be performing at 7:30 p.m.

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Executive Director Gretchen Boulka says this is the first time this group has played the Paramount.

This is going to be legendary rock tunes from the 70s and 80s. Artists like Led Zeppelin, Aerosmith, Bon Jovi, and Guns N Roses. I anticipate there will be a lot of singing along in the audience.

Tickets are still available on the Paramount website. We also have discounted tickets on The Value Connection.

Shows on the Paramount Theater's main stage in August include the Wirth Center for the Performing Arts' "School of Rock" on August 6th, a documentary on Jacob Wetterling on August 8th, and the Buddy Holly tribute show on August 11th, which is sold out. A Kenny Rogers tribute show on August 27th is nearly sold out. The August movie in their summer movie series is "The Goonies" on August 17th.