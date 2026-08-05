TriCounty Residents Can Drop Off Old Clothes and Linens Free This Saturday
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- There is a second chance to drop off and recycle your old, unwanted clothes if you missed last month's event.
Residents of the Tri-County area can clean out their closets for another clothes recycling event on Saturday.
The Tri-County Solid Waste Commission is working with Retold Recycling on a free textile recycling event at the Stearns County Service Center in Waite Park.
Residents of Stearns, Benton, and Sherburne counties can drop off as many items as they wish, and all accepted items will be responsibly recycled. The effort is to help reduce the more than 11 million tons of textiles that end up in U.S. landfills every year.
You can drop off washed clothing like bras, socks, underwear, towels, cloth rags, stuffed toys, stuffed dog toys, shoes, and bed linens.
Items that can't be taken include carpet, rugs, pillows, and cushions.
The recycling event will be at 3301 County Road 138 in Waite Park on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. For questions, call the Tri-County Solid Waste Commission at (320) 257-8606.
PHOTOS: 17 Retro '80s Car Features We Totally Miss
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
LOOK: 25 Everyday Objects From the 1980s You Totally Forgot About
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
LOOK: 79 Photos That Prove the '70s Had Style All Its Own
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz