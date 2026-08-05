WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- There is a second chance to drop off and recycle your old, unwanted clothes if you missed last month's event.

Residents of the Tri-County area can clean out their closets for another clothes recycling event on Saturday.

The Tri-County Solid Waste Commission is working with Retold Recycling on a free textile recycling event at the Stearns County Service Center in Waite Park.

Residents of Stearns, Benton, and Sherburne counties can drop off as many items as they wish, and all accepted items will be responsibly recycled. The effort is to help reduce the more than 11 million tons of textiles that end up in U.S. landfills every year.

You can drop off washed clothing like bras, socks, underwear, towels, cloth rags, stuffed toys, stuffed dog toys, shoes, and bed linens.

Items that can't be taken include carpet, rugs, pillows, and cushions.

The recycling event will be at 3301 County Road 138 in Waite Park on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. For questions, call the Tri-County Solid Waste Commission at (320) 257-8606.

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