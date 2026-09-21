UNDATED (WJON News) -- The firearm deer hunting season will soon be here, and a Minnesota author is looking to help hunters get the most out of their venison. Hank Shaw is celebrating the tenth anniversary of his cookbook Buck Buck Moose.

The book is full of recipes, tips, and techniques on how to maximize your deer and other big game. Shaw says the book covers everything from the time the animal hits the ground:

"I do field care, and butchering, and preservation, and all of the things that you need to know to have the best meal at the end of the day, and one of the tips that I always give people is a good meal starts in the field."

He says everything flows from the beginning in making a great meal, whether it is fish or game.

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Shaw says over the last ten years he has learned so much more, so the time was right to reboot the book. He says he offers all kinds of cooking tips, like how to deal with deer fat:

"Deer fat coating your mouth is not yummy. I offer tips and tricks on how do I use this cause it actually tastes good, but do you use just enough deer fat so that it doesn't give you that weird, waxy taste in your mouth but if you utilize that part of the animal, it adds flavor to whatever you're doing."

Shaw says it has been a lot of fun working on updating Buck Buck Moose after ten years, and it is always great to get out and meet his fans. Check out Hank Shaws tour dates below for his cookbook Buck Buck Moose

9/24 - Boom Island Brewing - Minnetonka

9/28 - Vistro Prime - Chicago, IL

10/6 - Riot BBQ - Denver, CO

10/16 - Bent Paddle Brewing - Duluth

10/19 - Fernswon Brewing - Sioux Falls, SD

10/20 - Luna - Fargo, ND

10/30 - Abeja Winery - Walla Walla, WA

11/4 - Seven Acre Dairy - Madison, WI

11/5 - Animales Barbeque - Minneapolis

11/12 - Turpin Outdoor Education Center - Lincoln, NE

12/1 - Gorman Center - Kansas City, MO

12/8 - Little Belly, Tulsa, OK

12/17 - Nixtaco - Sacramento, CA

Hank Shaw Hank Shaw

Hank Shaw Hank Shaw

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