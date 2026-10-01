Railroad Maintenance Forces East St. Germain Street Closure In St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You'll want to know about a road closure on St. Cloud's East End next week.
St. Cloud Public Works says East St. Germain Street will be closed at the railroad tracks between Wilson Avenue and Lincoln Avenue due to planned BNSF railroad work.
The closure will begin at 7:00 a.m. on Monday and is anticipated to last through Friday, October 9th.
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