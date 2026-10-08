ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud State University team is having a lot of early-season success on the water.

The St. Cloud State University Rowing Club's four-person women's team has taken first place in both of its races so far this fall. They won a competition in Des Moines, Iowa, and also at the University of Minnesota Boathouse.

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SCSU Rowing Club SCSU Rowing Club

SCSU's event in town this weekend

Club President Kate Haglin says they'll be at home this weekend hosting the Husky Sprints on the Mississippi River on Saturday.

Husky Sprints takes place at Wilson Park on the Mississippi River. Wilson Park has a nice launching area. We invite teams from Minnesota to scrimmage with us for the day. This is our second year running this. We brought it back last year after about a 15-year hiatus.

Haglin says St. Olaf will be coming to town for the scrimmage on Saturday. They'll start racing at about 9:00 a.m. and wrap up around noon.

Haglin says they have a lot of new members this semester, so they'll get some experience competing in the scrimmage.

Our goal is to get as many boats out as possible. This is just a fun scrimmage; we're not doing U.S. Rowing sanctions like Head of the Mississippi or Head of Des Moines were. I have a lot of new people who joined rowing this semester, and I want them to get a little taste of racing.

Haglin says October 14th and 15th are the SCSU Rowing Club's annual Erg-A-Thon fundraiser. The crew keeps a rowing machine running for 36 hours straight.

SCSU Rowing Club SCSU Rowing Club

Upcoming Schedule

Later in the month, SCSU travels out to Lake Sagatagan for a scrimmage versus the College of St. Benedict.

The SCSU Rowing Club raises all their own money and is completely student-led. They do get some funding from the Student Government.

The SCSU Rowing Club has about 20 active members, split about evenly with 10 women and 10 men. Any student enrolled at St. Cloud State can join the club.

SCSU Rowing Club SCSU Rowing Club

They have a fall season and a spring season.