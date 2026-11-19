ST. JOSEPH/COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) -- The College of Saint Benedict and Saint John's University continue to rank among the nation's leaders in study abroad.

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They earned the number one ranking among mixed baccalaureate institutions in the United States for mid-length study abroad participation in the latest Open Doors report. St. Ben's and St. John's had 191 students participate in mid-length study abroad programs during the 2024-25 academic year, the most recent year for which data is available. Mid-length programs last one semester or one or two quarters.

The schools also ranked number three nationally among mixed baccalaureate institutions for overall study abroad participation, with 240 students studying abroad during the same academic year.

Nearly half of the students graduating from CSB and SJU in 2024-25 participated in study abroad.

Through the Center for Global Education, CSB and SJU offer 12 semester-long study abroad programs annually. The schools also offer eight to 12 faculty-led short-term study abroad programs each year.

Nationally, nearly 314,000 U.S. students studied abroad during the 2024-25 academic year, according to the Open Doors report. Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom were the leading destinations.