ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Superintendent of the St. Cloud Area School District is a finalist for another national award.

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Laurie Putnam is one of two finalists for the AASA School Superintendents Association 2027 Women in School Leadership Awards.

The awards recognize outstanding female leaders who have made significant contributions to education in two key categories: Superintendent and Central Office/Principal.

Along with Putnam, the other finalist in the superintendent category is Roxane Fuentes, a Superintendent at Berryessa Union School District in California.

AASA Executive Director David Schuler says,

"These accomplished leaders have demonstrated a deep commitment to student success, staff development, and innovation in education."

Finalists are evaluated on their leadership in meeting the learning needs of students, personal and organizational communication strength, constant professional improvement of knowledge and skills, and active community involvement.

The final award recipients will be announced during the 2027 AASA National Conference on Education in February in Atlanta.

Back in 2024, we told you Putnam was named the Minnesota Superintendent of the Year.

Read More: Putnam Named Minnesota Superintendent of the Year |

Earlier this year, she was also named one of the Superintendents To Watch nationally.

District 742 Superintendent Dr. Laurie Putnam has won a national award.

Read More: St. Cloud Superintendent Laurie Putnam Honored Nationally |