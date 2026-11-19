ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Members of a local club have been putting on their dance shoes for two decades now.

The St. Cloud Ballroom Dance Club is hosting a special 20th anniversary dance on Saturday.

Spokeswoman Janet Schaak says everyone is invited to come to the dance.

We'll kind of keep it the same as what we normally do on a Saturday night, except it's fancier, and there's food. Dress as if you are going out on the town on a date.

The night will include a catered meal, a keynote speaker, and an award presentation by St. Cloud Mayor Jake Anderson.

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A special dance lesson will be from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., followed by the open dance.

Admission is $10 for non-members and $5 for members. You are encouraged to email the St. Cloud Ballroom Dance Club ahead of time and let them know you are coming.

Their dances are held every Saturday night at Just for Kix on 8th Avenue South in St. Cloud. All dances are smoke-free and alcohol-free.

Schaak says they are open to all levels of dancers.

A lot of people who show up are inexperienced. They've never done this before. It can kind of feel intimidating. But the instructors we have are professionals. They take their time going through all the steps.

Each month they focus on a different style of dance. This month it's the waltz.

Photo by Vasilis Caravitis on Unsplash a person playing a trumpet

Special Event Planned for January

This January you will be transported to a 1940s era dance club with a big band and all. The St. Cloud Ballroom Dance Club is partnering with the Red Carpet Nightclub for an event on Saturday, January 16th.

Schaak says it's called the Northstar Big Band and Radio Show with a 20-piece live band.

It's going to be a World War II-themed look, with a winter wonderland set up. And it's also an old-time radio show. It's a dance but a show at the same time.

The night will include a dance lesson at 6:30 p.m. with the band starting at 7:30 p.m. The cost is $5 for St. Cloud Ballroom Club members; for non-members, the fee is $15. Tickets are on sale now.