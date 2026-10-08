Pheasant hunting seasons starts in Minnesota Saturday and runs through January 3, 2027. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON to discuss where to find pheasants in the state.

Pheasant Season Gets Underway in Minnesota

The 2026 pheasant opener kicks off at 9am on Saturday, October 10. Schmitt expects it to be a pretty good season when it's all said and done. He expects the season to get off to a slow start because of the hot, windy conditions expected Saturday. Pheasant numbers are up 25-30% statewide according to the DNR's roadside report compared to last year's numbers.

Pheasants Made it Through Mild Winter

Schmitt says there has been a lot of reports of numerous hens and roosters that have made it through another mild winter. He says early indications show that brood counts are up due to plenty of nesting. Schmitt indicates there was a good hatch.

Andrew Schmitt for TSM Andrew Schmitt for TSM

Best Places to Find Pheasants

Southwest and western Minnesota have the highest pheasant counts in the state. Schmitt says central and western Stearns county are good locations close by to find pheasants. He also suggests east of St. Cloud by Buckman and Foley. Schmitt says only about 12% of the corn crop has been harvested so he expects the better pheasant hunt to happen later in the season.

Hunting Opportunity Starting Next Wednesday

The early antlerless and youth deer hunt starts next Wednesday and goes through Sunday October 18. Schmitt says this is a good opportunity for young people to get out before the firearms season. The youth hunt consists of the entire state while the early antlerless applies to 26 permit areas.

photo courtesy of Glen Schmitt for TSM photo courtesy of Glen Schmitt for TSM

Waterfowl Hunting Break

The duck hunting season has been on a break in the Central and Southern zones in the state. It will reopen on Saturday in both zones. Schmitt says there is very little duck movement due to the warmer weather that we are experiencing.

Grouse, Wild Turkey and Grouse Update

The grouse, archery and wild turkey seasons continue. Schmitt says reports are improving in regards to grouse hunting due to less leaves on trees making for less cover. Schmitt says archery deer hunting is also picking up a little bit. He has no reports on the wild turkey hunt.

photo - Glen Schmitt for TSM photo - Glen Schmitt for TSM

Fall Fishing Slowing Improving

Fall fishing hasn't changed much in the last week. Schmitt says water temperatures are still in the low 60s locally and fish haven't moved much. He'd like to see the water temps drop into the 50s to help increase movement and activity. Schmitt says crappie and bass fishing has been good and the walleye bite has improved a bit. He suggests a jig and minnow when looking for walleye, plastics for crappies and just about anything for bass.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt, click below.