UPDATE: Accidental Drowning Cause of Death in Meeker County Monday
ELLSWORTH TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Authorities have new information on a death investigation from Monday afternoon.
The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says 56-year-old Edward Chabot of Watertown died of accidental drowning.
A Fall Project Turned Tragic on Monday Afternoon
Emergency responders were dispatched to the boat landing at Lake Washington southwest of Dassel on Monday afternoon.
The sheriff's office says Chabot and his wife were working to bring their pontoon to shore when the incident happened. Chabot was standing in the water when authorities say he went under.
Despite Life-saving Efforts, the Man Couldn't Be Revived
Chabot was brought to shore, where life-saving efforts were performed. Chabot was taken to Hutchinson Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
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