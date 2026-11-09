DASSEL (WJON News) -- A Dassel woman was hurt when she was struck by a car while crossing a Meeker County street.

The sheriff's office responded to the area of Parker Avenue and 3rd Street in Dassel Saturday at about 11:20 a.m. Authorities say 74-year-old Diane Ferrian was crossing the street in a marked crosswalk when she was hit.

Ferrian was taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car, 59-year-old Robin Chastek of rural Dassel, was cited for failing to yield to a pedestrian.

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