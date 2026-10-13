Man Dies After Going Under Water While Landing Pontoon in Meeker County
ELLSWORTH TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Meeker County authorities are investigating the death of a man at the Lake Washington boat landing on Monday.
Emergency Personnel Respond to Lake Near Dassel
Sheriff's deputies and emergency medical personnel were dispatched at 1:20 p.m. to the public landing in the 68000 block of 215th Street in Ellsworth Township.
Carver County Man Suffered What Appeared to Be a Medical Emergency
The sheriff's office says 56-year-old Edward Chabot of Watertown and his wife were working to bring their pontoon to shore when the incident happened. Chabot was standing in the water and was working on the pontoon when he went under the water.
Chabot was brought to shore where life-saving efforts were performed. Chabot was then taken to Hutchinson Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The Meeker County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Meeker County Community Paramedic, a DNR conservation officer, Dassel Rescue, and Allina Ambulance.
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