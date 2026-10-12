MEEKER COUNTY (WJON News) -- A couple of farm implements are a total loss after two separate fires in Meeker County.

Sheriff's deputies responded to Kingston Friday for the first fire

The sheriff's office was notified of the first fire at around 11:30 on Friday morning.

Deputies and members of the Cokato Fire Department responded to the area of 710th Avenue and 320th Street in Kingston Township at around 11:30 a.m.

The sheriff's office says deputies arrived to find a combine fully engulfed.

Kimball man loses his combine in the fire

The machine is owned by 65-year-old Bradley Rokala of Kimball. The sheriff's office says the operator, 33-year-old Rhonda Hulzebos of Kimball, was able to get out of the machine without being injured.

Deputies headed to Forest City on Saturday for a second fire

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says a second combine caught fire on Saturday evening just before 7:00 p.m.

Sheriff's deputies and members of the Litchfield Fire Department responded to the scene near 305th Street and 660th Avenue in Forest City Township to find the combine fully engulfed.

Operator not hurt, but Cokato man's machine is completely destroyed

The operator, 67-year-old James Cottington of rural Litchfield, was able to get out of the machinery before it became fully engulfed and was not hurt. The combine is owned by 30-year-old Jackson Triplett of rural Cokato.

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