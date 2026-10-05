Man Wanted on Drug Warrants Flees Into Cornfield, Evades Police Search
DASSEL (WJON News) -- Meeker County authorities are on the lookout for a Watertown man who evaded authorities twice on Sunday afternoon.
A traffic stop led to a busy afternoon for authorities
A Meeker County Sheriff's deputy made a traffic stop in the 100 block of 3rd Street South in Dassel just after 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.
The driver, 52-year-old Steven Oachs, gave the deputy a false name and then fled on foot into a cornfield.
Suspect aided by friend as he tried to evade arrest
The sheriff's office says Oachs came out of the cornfield and was picked up by a friend. A subsequent traffic stop led Oachs to again flee on foot into another cornfield.
Fugitive remains on the loose and continues to evade authorities
Deputies set up a perimeter with the help of the Wright County Sheriff's Office and Litchfield Police Department. A drone was deployed, and the Minnesota State Patrol helicopter was called in to assist.
Oachs, who is wanted on multiple drug-related warrants, was not found. nyone who may have information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Meeker County Sheriff's Office.
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