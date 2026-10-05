DASSEL (WJON News) -- Meeker County authorities are on the lookout for a Watertown man who evaded authorities twice on Sunday afternoon.

A traffic stop led to a busy afternoon for authorities

A Meeker County Sheriff's deputy made a traffic stop in the 100 block of 3rd Street South in Dassel just after 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.

The driver, 52-year-old Steven Oachs, gave the deputy a false name and then fled on foot into a cornfield.

Suspect aided by friend as he tried to evade arrest

The sheriff's office says Oachs came out of the cornfield and was picked up by a friend. A subsequent traffic stop led Oachs to again flee on foot into another cornfield.

Fugitive remains on the loose and continues to evade authorities

Deputies set up a perimeter with the help of the Wright County Sheriff's Office and Litchfield Police Department. A drone was deployed, and the Minnesota State Patrol helicopter was called in to assist.

Oachs, who is wanted on multiple drug-related warrants, was not found. nyone who may have information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Meeker County Sheriff's Office.

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