Teen Injured When Dropped Gun Fires During Duck Hunt

Teen Injured When Dropped Gun Fires During Duck Hunt

Paul Habstritt, WJON

FOREST CITY TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A 16-year-old boy was hurt while hunting on Monday morning.  The incident happened in the 29000 block of County Road 14 in Forest City Township on Powers Lake.

Dropped Firearm Injures Teen Duck Hunter In Forest City Township

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says they received a call around 7:00 a.m. about a hunting accident on the lake. Once on the scene, deputies discovered that three 16-year-old boys were duck hunting from a boat and had all shot at a group of ducks.  One of the boys dropped his gun, and it discharged when it landed. 16-year-old Caleb Crowe was hit in the leg by the shot.

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The other two boys provided medical care, including an improvised tourniquet. Crowe was taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital, and later airlifted to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale with what authorities believe to be non-life-threatening injuries. The Sheriff's Office says the incident is still under investigation.

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Filed Under: meeker county sheriff's office
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