MEA weekend is upon us and Jake Juliot from Explore Minnesota has some ideas as to how families can spend the time exploring the state.

Get Outside on MEA Weekend

Juliot says if your child likes the outdoors, options can include Mississippi Regional Park in Brooklyn Park. He says it has nature based play areas that kids love along with trails to enjoy the fall colors. Lakeside getaways could be an option. Resort options like Craguns, Grand View Lodge and Madden's have lodging packages and events all weekend.

Photo courtesy of Explore Minnesota Photo courtesy of Explore Minnesota

Check out the Trolls in Detroit Lakes

Detroit Lakes offers the unique Thomas Dambo wooden trolls which includes clues to find the trolls in the area. The clues are available in the city park along Detroit Lake. Detroit Lakes also offers whimsical scarecrows decorated by local artists.

Head to Grand Marais

Juliot says if your kid is obsessed with Wild Kratts, head north to Grand Marais for the Moose Madness Family Festival. He says attendees can learn about their creative powers with activities, a scavenger hunt, quizzes, dance challenges and more. Snake Discovery in Maplewood offers dozens of information about reptiles, amphibians, and invertebrates.

Photo by Noah Silliman on Unsplash Photo by Noah Silliman on Unsplash

Fall Colors and Eagles

Fall colors are at or near peak in many locations in the state. Juliot suggests making a trip to Wabasha to see the fall colors and to check out the National Eagle Center. Youngsters can get up close with eagles while viewing fall colors along the Mississippi River.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jake Juliot, click below.