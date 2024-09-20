Cue the fall colors!

Minnesota's foliage is starting its annual change from green to vibrant hues of red, orange and yellow.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources' interactive Fall Color Map, the St. Cloud area is just starting its journey into autumn.

MN Dept of Natural Resources MN Dept of Natural Resources loading...

But soon, the whole state will be awash with fall colors.

And if you want to see some spectacular fall colors, here are five places in Minnesota that offer awesome views of nature's fall splendor. But these are popular -- so you should plan your visits using the Fall Color Finder prediction feature.

Get our free mobile app

FIVE PLACES IN MINNESOTA TO SEE SOME GREAT FALL COLORS EACH YEAR

Photo by Andrew Ling on Unsplash Photo by Andrew Ling on Unsplash loading...

1. North Shore Scenic Drive

The stretch of Highway 61 from Duluth to Grand Portage along Lake Superior offers breathtaking views of fall colors. You can stop at Gooseberry Falls, Split Rock Lighthouse and Tettegouche State Park for hiking or just enjoying waterfalls amid the changing colors.

Photo by Noah Silliman on Unsplash Photo by Noah Silliman on Unsplash loading...

2. Itasca State Park

Visit northwestern Minnesota's headwaters of the Mississippi River with all of its maples, birches and oaks. Itasca State Park offers more than 30 miles of hiking trails, scenic drives and foliage ablaze at peak color.

Photo by Aaron Burden on Unsplash Photo by Aaron Burden on Unsplash loading...

3. Maplewood State Park

Maplewood State Park in western Minnesota near Pelican Rapids is home to sugar maples that change to brillant oranges and reds in the fall. Take in all that color from several overlooks with panoramic views and explore the rolling hills and eight major lakes.

Photo by Aaron Burden on Unsplash Photo by Aaron Burden on Unsplash loading...

4. Jay Cooke State Park

With its rugged terrain and dramatic St. Louis River Gorge, Jay Cooke State Park in near Duluth offers a fall mosaic of color as the hardwoods of northeastern Minnesota change. View nature's seasonal change from one of the hiking trails or from the swinging bridge over the river.

attachment-Fall Colors - D - Photo by Erik Witsoe on Unsplash loading...

5. Saint Croix River Valley

Fall colors go 3-dimensional in southeastern Minnesota's bluff country. The Saint Croix River Valley between Minnesota and Wisconsin offers spectacular views of fall scenery in the hills and valleys and along riverbanks. Lots of hiking trails take you into the color from a number of vantage points.

These are just five great places to see Minnesota's fall color splendor.

For more ideas, visit Explore Minnesota's Best Fall Color Drives.

Take a Fall Walk Through Bob Cross Nature Preserve