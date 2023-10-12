Minnesota Has 3 Of The Top 140 Fall Foliage Drives In The US!

The time is NOW if you want to take in some fall color across the #BoldNorth. A recent survey asked 3,000 people what their favorite fall foliage driving routes were and there were 3 from right here in Minnesota. The 3 drives concentrate on both the fall color and the scenery offered so there shouldn't be a surprise that the 3 Minnesota drives all revolve around some water element too.

Gunther VW Coconut Creek surveyed 3,000 respondents, asking them to rate their favorite routes to witness fall foliage, to help fellow travelers discover these picturesque routes.

The top-5 on the list were in West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Colorado. You can see those routes by going here. As far as Minnesota's fall foliage routes chosen, those are a little closer to St. Cloud than Colorado is.

The highest-rated fall drive to see all the fall colors in Minnesota was the Minnesota River Vallet Scenic Byway, it came in at 78. The survey describes the route as;

Spanning hundreds of miles, this byway offers an immersive experience into Minnesota's diverse landscapes, ranging from vast prairies to wooded bluffs. Numerous overlooks provide panoramic views of the river valley, which becomes especially captivating during the fall as the foliage takes on vibrant hues of amber, crimson, and gold. - Gunther VW Coconut Creek

The second drive in Minnesota that would let you take in all the color was the Edge of the Wilderness Scenic Byway. That drive came in at number 86. The survey described that drive as being:

A delightful journey through the heart of the state's Northwoods, a region renowned for its pristine lakes, dense forests, and rich wildlife. Winding through a landscape dotted with shimmering lakes and wetlands, this byway is a haven for nature lovers, especially during the fall season. As the chill of autumn sets in, the region's vast expanses of deciduous trees transform into a kaleidoscope of colors, with brilliant red maples, golden birches, and richly-hued oaks creating a visual feast for travelers. - Gunther VW Coconut Creek

The last drive in Minnesota that cracked the top 140 places on the list was the North Shore Scenic Drive which came in at 135th place. I think Central Minnesotans might be the most familiar with this drive as it centers around Lake Superior and Highway 61 which wraps along the shore. The route was described as being:

A stunning and iconic route that meanders along the northeastern shore of Lake Superior, offering a truly magical experience during the fall season. This scenic drive is renowned for its breathtaking vistas of the world's largest freshwater lake and the surrounding forests, which burst into vibrant shades of red, orange, and gold as autumn arrives. As you follow the North Shore Scenic Drive, you'll encounter numerous state parks, including Gooseberry Falls and Tettegouche, where you can take short hikes to waterfalls and overlooks with panoramic views. - Gunther VW Coconut Creek

I know just driving along Highway 23 through Foley and on to Mora was really spectacular a few weekends ago, but with all the rain in the forecast for tomorrow and Saturday, you might only get Sunday to see what remains of the fall color here in Central Minnesota.

