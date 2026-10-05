UNDATED (WJON News) -- When October arrives, many people start to think about checking out the fall colors, but when is the best time to view them? The outlook for the St. Cloud Area is for colors to peak around October 16th.

When do colors typically peak?

Assistant State Climatologist Pete Boulay says the current trend is for colors to hit their peak later each year:

"Way back in the early 70s, it wouldn't have been uncommon to see fall colors peak in the last week of September, and over the years it's gotten later and later, and sometimes the fall colors don't peak until about the third week of October, so we've kind of pushed fall forward."

Below-average temperatures in either September or October can influence fall colors.

What things can influence fall colors?

Other factors that can affect fall colors include shortening of daylight, getting a frost, and drought. Boulay says insects and diseases factor in as well:

"The last time we had really early fall color in Central Minnesota was 2012, and that was because of a drought that was timed during that period put some stress on the trees and it was the first week of October, and we have some of that going on now so I wouldn't be surprised to see sporadic color for areas that are under a little more stress with drought."

Boulay says basically you want temps to be between freezing and 45 degrees at night to really get fall colors going. You can find out where the best spot is to check out fall colors by going to the DNR's website.

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order. Gallery Credit: Anuradha Varanasi

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