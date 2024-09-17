If you drove on Central Minnesota highways last weekend, you were competing with campers and RVs, being hauled home for the season.

Soon, the docks will be brought in for winter.

Leaves will fall -- and be raked -- and more will fall...

...and the kids are back to school and all the hecticness that brings.

It's enough to cause the autumnal blues -- that feeling of loss of summer and moving headlong into the long winter months. Blah.

So what lifts Minnesotans' spirits during this transitional time of the year?

The folks at Mission Connection Health Care commissioned a survey of Minnesotans asking 3,000 people what do they most look forward to a a way to lift their spirits?

3. End of Summer Road Trip

And you thought that was what Labor Day Weekend was for...

Nah, lots of Minnesotans love to use the last hottish days -- the last gasps of summer -- to hit the road and explore in September and if we're lucky, October. And not just in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, either. We will drive to the ocean or on long road trips -- just to get away one last time before we hunker down for the holidays and a blanket of snow.

2. Harvest Festivals

The survey found the second favorite event this time of year is the local harvest festival. And boy-oh-boy, there are lots of them across Minnesota. Everything from the Applefest & Catapult Contest at Carlos Creek Winery in Alexandria, Oktoberfest LITE! at Morgan Creek Vineyards in New Ulm, and Stillwater Harvest Fest, complete with a giant pumpkin regatta."

1. Fall Foliage Viewing

It couldn't have been anything else, could it? We Minnesotans love our fall colors. And watching them. And anticipating whether they'll be good this year or not. (Of course, there's the raking and bagging thing -- but let's enjoy them first, okay?)

And the top September event that lifts the spirits of Minnesotans?

The Minnesota State Fair. Duh.

And what about other states?

