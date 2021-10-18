According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, fall colors along the North Shore of Lake Superior are at peak or just past peak. Last week Amie and I spent four nights at an Airbnb cabin right on the lake -- and the colors were nothing short of spectacular.

We traveled from Duluth to Two Harbors, spent the week just north of Grand Marais, and drove up to Grand Portage and back. We spent the better part of the day driving the Gunflint Trail in its entirety -- and enjoyed a look at the fall colors from above on the gondola at Lutsen Mountain.

There was a lot of bright yellow on display from the Birch, Poplar, and Tamaracks mixed in with the abundance of the dark green pine.

North Shore & Gunflint 2021 Fall Colors

