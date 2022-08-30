As summer winds down, it's not too early to begin planning a road trip to check out some of the beautiful fall colors we have right here in Minnesota.

Ask me and I'll be the first to tell you how much I LOVE summer, with the sun kissing my skin, long days with the smell of BBQ lingering in the air, fresh cut grass, and enjoying time in one of our 10,000 plus lakes, it doesn't get much better. However, in my book, fall competes closely.

Fall to me is, hoodie season with a hint of crispness in the air to allow for smores being made around the bonfire in the evening, restful nights of sleep with the window open and we become surrounded by beautiful autumn colors.

I know it's going to be a little bit yet before we start seeing those vibrant oranges, radiant reds and spectacular yellow views, but is it too early to plan a road trip to see them? Personally, I don't think it is. Especially after I found out that a place in Minnesota made the list of,

Top 12 Destinations in the world to see beautiful fall foliage without the crowds

When I was researching where to take a little road trip this fall to watch the color change I came across this article, where it mentioned locations to visit that included New York, South Carolina, Ireland, Croatia and YES even a spot in Minnesota that is less than a two and half hour drive from Saint Cloud. I'm talking about Jay Cooke State Park that is about 10 miles southwest of Duluth in Carlton, Minnesota. Granted it said without the crowds...but when looking for fall colors, aren't you usually looking for more secluded areas anyway?

Regardless, hearing that it's near Duluth and on the Missouri river it made sense to me why this place would be considered for this list. But the cool thing is come fall we will be surrounded in beauty to take in even right out our back door. But if you really want to plan, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources truly is a fantastic resource to see where the leaves are changing throughout the state and when peak season is either approaching or here.

Take a look at their Fall Color Finder HERE and follow me on planning a fall adventure around Central Minnesota and beyond to discover for myself what is the prettiest Minnesota view of them all.

