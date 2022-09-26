Last week we officially said goodbye to summer and welcomed in Fall, as the first day of fall this year landed on September 22. With fall comes a lot of great things; such as fun fall fashion, (for many) the excitement of pumpkin spiced lattes, pumpkin patches, corn mazes and leaves changing into beautiful autumn colors.

Photo by Megan Zee Minnesota Fall Colors in 2020 Photo by Megan Zee loading...

If you didn't know the MN DNR does a fantastic job of keeping the state updated on color projections with updates weekly. Just over a week ago fall colors were very, very subtle. But as of yesterday's report this is what it looks like for the whole state:

Photo by MN DNR Photo by MN DNR loading...

As you can see there are areas that have started to reach 25-50% of their fall color potential, with more in the 10-25% range.

If you're wondering how does this compare to other years at this time, MN DNR also shares information on that. Here's a look at that:

Photo by MN DNR Photo by MN DNR loading...

We appear to be a little behind in our fall colors, but something tells me in about two weeks we will be at or close to that peak point in many areas.

As promised I'm keeping track from week to week and taking pictures of a couple views right outside by my place to try and track what it's like here in the St. Cloud area and so far, not much change

Here's a week and a half ago:

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM Photo by Megan Zee/TSM taken September 15 loading...

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM Photo by Megan Zee/TSM taken September 15 loading...

Compared to over the weekend

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM Photo by Megan Zee/TSM taken September 23 loading...

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM Photo by Megan Zee/TSM taken September 23 loading...

Maybe just a tish lighter is about it for difference in a week. But here's an additional look on the edge of Waite Park near highway 75 that shows to have a little more color change.

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM Photo by Megan Zee/TSM taken September 23 loading...

The changes are starting, so start planning the weekend trip sooner rather than later.

