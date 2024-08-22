MN DNR Auction Set to Begin Friday

The Minnesota DNR is having a confiscated equipment auction beginning Friday. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. The auctions will be held online at www.hillerauction.com. The auctions are scheduled for Aug. 26 and Oct. 7. Schmitt says the DNR has done this 12 years and basically they auction off equipment they've confiscated/seized from violators in the past year. Items include bows, guns, trapping equipment, fishing equipment, etc... The first auction opens at 8 a.m. Friday August 23 and goes until 5 p.m. on August 26. Schmitt says the last time the DNR did this they generated over $200,000. The largest money raised from an auction was in 2020 when they generated $303,000. The money goes into the state's general game and fish fund.

Schmitt says he's talked with people who have had items seized from them and they've gone online to bid on their old items. He suggests to take a look at these items because it's possible some of the items will go for prices cheaper than what can be bought in stores.

The Minnesota DNR a few weeks ago changed the regulations on Lake Mille Lacs for walleye fishing. Schmitt says those new regulations took effect Friday August 16. He says it has been called a "second opener" on Mille Lacs. The news guidelines allow for anglers to keep 2 fish between 18 and 20 inches. Schmitt says early reports from resort owners indicate some increased traffic on the lake but it didn't generate a whole lot. He explains the bite for walleye has been a bit tough lately which could also be contributing to the lack of renewed interest.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt, it is available below.