UNDATED (WJON News) -- Our first severe weather event of the season is expected to unfold Monday afternoon and evening.

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The National Weather Service says there is increased confidence that the warm front will stall across southern Minnesota on Monday afternoon.

Storms are expected to develop between 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Initial storms will be supercells with all severe hazards possible before congealing into a line of storms as they track east.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Joe Strus says everyone across the southern half of Minnesota should be on alert:

“At this point, looking at the latest data, narrow in to a tighter corridor, I think it’s maybe Twin Cities and south towards I-90. It’s kind of that strip where the most intense thunderstorms look possible, again looking at the latest data.”

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When storms develop on Monday afternoon, they are expected to become strong to severe with all modes of severe weather being possible.

Strus of the National Weather Service says a warm front is lifting into southern Minnesota, and that is going to be the dividing line:

“Between where we get the really, really nasty severe weather and maybe some stronger storms, but not necessarily the elevated threat of hail in excess of two inches and the potential for a couple of tornadoes as well as strong winds.”