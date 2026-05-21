MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Feeding Our Future founder Aimee Bock will spend more than 41 years in federal prison for leading the 243-million-dollar fraud scheme.

She was sentenced to 500 months on Thursday morning for using her nonprofit to steal federal funds from a child nutrition program intended to feed low-income children.

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Judge Nancy Brasel told her, “This is a vortex of fraud, and you were at the epicenter.”

Bock was crying as she said she was sorry and admitted to being responsible.

She was taken away by U-S marshals and returned to the Sherburne County jail in Elk River.