Feeding Our Future Founder Gets 41 Years For Fraud
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Feeding Our Future founder Aimee Bock will spend more than 41 years in federal prison for leading the 243-million-dollar fraud scheme.
She was sentenced to 500 months on Thursday morning for using her nonprofit to steal federal funds from a child nutrition program intended to feed low-income children.
Get our free mobile app
Judge Nancy Brasel told her, “This is a vortex of fraud, and you were at the epicenter.”
Bock was crying as she said she was sorry and admitted to being responsible.
She was taken away by U-S marshals and returned to the Sherburne County jail in Elk River.
LOOK: Can You Recognize These Iconic '70s Objects
Step back into the 1970s and explore the everyday objects that defined daily life — and might leave younger generations scratching their heads.
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz