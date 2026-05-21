ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A new event has been added to St. Cloud's annual summer city celebration.

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Visit Greater St. Cloud has announced that a water ski show on the Mississippi River will be part of this year's Granite City Days festival. In partnership with Twin Cities River Rats, they'll have two performances on Saturday, June 27th.

The Twin Cities River Rats, an elite Minnesota water ski show team, are traveling upriver to present their 2026 production, The Never River, to the St. Cloud community. The show promises an adventurous, Peter Pan-inspired storyline packed with ski tricks, human pyramids, and fast-paced aquatic choreography.

Spectators are encouraged to arrive early, secure their spots along the riverbank, and bring lawn chairs or blankets for comfortable viewing – limited bleacher seating in the dog park will be available.

Granite City Days runs from Wednesday, June 24th, through Sunday, June 28th, at various locations.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, June 27, 2026

Saturday, June 27, 2026 Showtimes: 2:00 PM and 4:00 PM (Each show runs approximately 45 minutes)

2:00 PM and 4:00 PM (Each show runs approximately 45 minutes) Location: The Mississippi River (St. Cloud, MN)

The Mississippi River (St. Cloud, MN) Best Viewing Access: The Wilson Park dog park area – this is where the skiers will do a meet and greet between shows as well.

The Wilson Park dog park area – this is where the skiers will do a meet and greet between shows as well. Admission: Completely FREE to the public