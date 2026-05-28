Fulton Brewing Teams Up With The Science Museum For Science Fun

Fulton Brewing Teams Up With The Science Museum For Science Fun

Science Museum of MInnesota

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Fulton Brewing and the Science Museum of Minnesota are launching Lab Partners, a multi-year collaboration bringing science programming and craft beer together at both venues.

The partnership will kick off on June 11th at 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. A cryogenics-themed pop-up at Fulton's North Loop taproom, featuring live demonstrations and programming from the Science Museum.

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On June 13th, Fulton joins the Science Museum's Club Science: Pride celebration, where visitors can sample local craft beer while exploring exhibits and participating in museum programming.

The partnership will run through 2027 with educational pop-ups, themed events, and joint programming.  They say the connection between the two is a practical one: brewing draws on chemistry, agriculture, engineering, and sensory science, while the Science Museum has always been focused on hands-on, experimental learning for adults and kids.

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