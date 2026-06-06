Governor Walz Signs $1.2 Billion Bonding Bill
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Governor Tim Walz finalized the state bonding bill on Friday by signing it into law. The Governor was joined by St. Paul Mayor Kaohly Her, legislators, and labor leaders on the Third Street Bridge construction site in St. Paul to sign the bill.
The bridge construction was funded through infrastructure bills signed into law in 2020 and 2023. The Governor says he is proud of the bill and the investment in the state's infrastructure that caps off eight years of more than $8 billion dollars in investments in Minnesota.
The $1.2 billion dollar bill includes $437 million for water infrastructure, $252 million for asset preservation, and $180 million for transportation infrastructure. The majority of the bill's funding goes to local governments, nonprofit organizations, and Tribal governments.
St. Cloud will receive over $6 million, Cold Spring $5.5 million, and Holdingford will receive $1 million from the state bonding bill.
READ MORE: State Funding Breathes New Life Into Cold Spring’s Wastewater Facility
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT
Humourous St. Cloud Sign
Stunning NASA Photos From The Artemis II Lunar Flyby 2026
Gallery Credit: Kelly Cordes/TSM/St CLoud
Celebrate MN 2025
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt