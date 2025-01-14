Sartell To Request State Aid For Two Road Improvement Projects
SARTELL (WJON News) -- The City of Sartell is looking for the state's assistance for two road improvement projects. At Monday night's city council meeting the council unanimously approved to submit a bonding request to the state for phase II improvements to the Central Minnesota Healthcare Hub infrastructure.
The project includes improvements for LeSauk Drive, Leander Drive, 4th Avenue South, 23rd Street South, and 15th Street South. The bonding request is for nearly $23 million dollars. Sartell made the same request in 2024 but there was no bonding bill.
The council also unanimously approved to apply for an Active Transporation Grant for intersection improvements to install school zone flashing beacons and dynamic speed display signs along Pinecone Road North, and for 5 pedestrian flasher crosswalk systems along 7th Street North at the intersections of 2nd Avenue, 3rd Avenue, 5th Avenue, 7th Avenue and 9th Avenue North. The amount of the grant request is just under $642,000 and if awarded would cover 100% of the costs.
